WARRINGTON, Pa. - A Philadelphia man was sentenced on Monday to four to nine years in prison for repeatedly stalking an ex-girlfriend.
30-year-old Damon McKie pleaded guilty in January to two felony counts of stalking, terroristic threats, harassment and related offenses.
McKie also received seven years probation, was ordered to have no contact with the victim and is prohibited from using social media.
Deputy District Attorney Brittney M. Kern said McKie is obsessed with the victim and if given the opportunity, he will continue to harass and threaten her and her family.
Authorities say after McKie received a county sentence and was ordered to have no contact with the victim, he continued to terrorize her.
Warrington Township Police Department investigators said McKie had been stalking the victim since late 2019. In November of that year, he pleaded guilty in Philadelphia on charges of burglary and strangulation against the victim and was sentenced to almost a year in county jail, eight years of probation and was ordered not to have any contact with her.
The investigation found that McKie created numerous fake names and fake account profiles to share the victim and the victim’s mother’s personal information, names and photographs.
Police say they also observed several threatening messages sent by McKie on various social media platforms and text message against the victim and members of her family.
The case was investigated by Warrington Township Police Detective Bernard Schaffer and was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Brittney M. Kern.