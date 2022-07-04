PHILADELPHIA – Emergency officials in Philadelphia indicated there was a "security incident" on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway Monday night.
The alert came as thousands of people were on the Parkway, celebrating the Fourth of July with a free concert and fireworks.
The city's Office of Emergency Management said in a Twitter post around 10:04 p.m., "Please follow public safety instructions and avoid area. Details to follow."
The Philadelphia Police Department followed up with its own post around 10:43 p.m., directing those looking to reunite with loved ones to meet at 1901 Vine St., in front of the Free Library of Philadelphia. All other individuals, it reiterated, should avoid the area.
