PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Residents in Phillipsburg won't get an increase on their municipal tax bill this year but several municipal services could be reduced.
The Phillipsburg Town Council unanimously passed on adoption the 2021 municipal budget during its Tuesday night meeting. The $18,950,711 million budget carries a 0% tax rate increase.
"It's a $19 million budget and it's a good one," said President Frank McVey. "We have a really sound, sound budget and we're keeping it flat again."
However, keeping the budget flat does come at the expense of some municipal services.
Earlier this month it was announced that the municipal pool would not be completed in time for the 2021 summer season. Also, officials said several other departments have been affected, including the police, public works, and the library.
Several residents who attended Tuesday night's meeting urged the council to add funds to the budget for the Phillipsburg Free Public Library.
"Please fund the library," said resident David Morrisette. "If you don’t fully fund the library you really can't say you support the library."
"I'm asking that you fully fund the Phillipsburg library at the level requested," said resident Emil Brisson. "The library is an essential institution to Phillipsburg."
He added, "The library and the library patrons need to know that the mayor and town council support the library. Without this ongoing support and commitment, the library will have to face the same dilemma that it faced this year, resulting in the reduction of services."
Earlier in May, the council directed the library's board of trustees to return to the town a $160,000 surplus that would instead be used for tax relief. Officials said the unrestricted funds were part of a $446,000 surplus discovered and owed to the town under state law. The municipality allotted $555,180 in its budget for the library.
"Everybody has to tighten their belt which includes the library," said Councilman Harry Wyant. "I wish we had more money to fund the library fully and hire employees for public works and put more police officers back on the street but during the pandemic, I think we did very well with the budget and hope next year will be a better year."
"Having to choose the pool or library, I'd chose the library all day long," said Councilwoman Danielle DeGerolamo. "It makes more sense to me. That would be my recommendation come November."
"We had an offer on the table last week for $160,000 to save library employees — an offer on the table," said Vice President Robert Fulper. "That $160,000 will help fund their library. I think it's time we have to start looking at other sources. They're not the only ones hurting."