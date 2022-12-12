COOLBAUGH TWP., Pa. - Pocono Mountain Regional Police are investigating after an officer was assaulted while responding to an apparent drug overdose.
It happened Saturday in the 100 block of Nadine Boulevard in Coolbaugh Township.
Officers responded to the reported magic mushroom overdose and were informed that Dakota Ditmars was inside and out of control.
A media release writes that officers made entry and Ditmars attempted to push past the officers, striking one in the head. The officer fell and hit their head on the floor, officials say.
Other officers on scene attempted to control Ditmars and a Taser deployment occurred. Ditmars was taken to a local hospital before being taken to Monroe County Correctional Facility.
Ditmars is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 4.