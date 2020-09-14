ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Authorities allege that the stabbing victim found laying on the sidewalk in Allentown last week was attacked by the teenage father of her baby.
Allentown police charged Gabriel A. Ramos, of East Court Street in Allentown, with attempted homicide after he allegedly stabbed the pregnant girl and slashed her throat. District Judge Tom Creighton arraigned the 17-year-old Saturday night, setting bail at $1 million.
Allentown police were dispatched to the 100 block of East Hamilton Street about 11:40 p.m. Thursday for a report of a female laying on the ground. Officers arrived to find the juvenile bleeding for multiple stab wounds and a slashed throat, according to the criminal complaint.
Unable to speak due to her injuries, the victim nodded her head yes when asked if she knew who had attacked her, according to records. After she was placed into the back of an ambulance, the victim wrote “Gabe Ramos” on a piece of paper for police, according to court records.
She was then taken to the hospital for emergency surgery.
A family member later told police that the girl was pregnant but that he was uncertain about the identity of the father. He did report that the father of the child told the victim to get an abortion or he would make her get one.
Police identified Ramos as a possible suspect, and his photo matched one provided by another family member, who identified him as the father of the unborn child.
During a subsequent interview with police, the victim reportedly identified a photo of Ramos as her attacker. Police said in a news release Saturday that the victim was expected to survive her injuries.
Authorities arrested Ramos on Saturday and charged him with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and aggravated assault of an unborn child, all felonies. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Sept. 30.