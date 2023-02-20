READING, Pa. - State Police say a man wanted for an abduction and robbery that began in Luzerne County and ended on a Perry Township road is in custody.

43-year-old Michael Grimm is charged with kidnapping, robbery and related offenses.

Authorities say on February 10, a husband and wife paid Grimm $300 to drive them from Rochester, NY to Reading, PA.

A female with Grimm, who police have not identified, allegedly feigned a medical emergency during the drive.

When the Grimm stopped the car in Plymouth Township, Luzerne County, the husband got out with the unidentified woman to render aid.

It was then, police say, that Grimm held the victim at gunpoint on the side of the road while he drove off with the female victim and unidentified woman. According to police, Grimm forced the victim to give him her ATM card and PIN number.

Later that night, troopers from PSP Hamburg stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation on Route 61 near Zions Church Road in Perry Township.

The victim was able to discreetly signal to police she was in danger, and troopers removed her from the vehicle. She was injured. Authorities say at that point, Grimm sped off.

Police located Grimm in Buffalo, NY and he was taken into custody on February 16. He's currently awaiting extradition. The female who participated in the abduction has yet to be identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PA State Police Wilkes Barre.