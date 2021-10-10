PENN TWP., Pa. - DUI is suspected in a fatal crash over the weekend in Berks County.
Pennsylvania State Police out of Reading, report Zachary Korch, 41 of Shoemakersville was traveling north on Plum Creek Road in Penn Township around 11:30 p.m. Friday, when he traveled across the southbound lane.
Officials continue to say Korch left the roadway and traveled across a grass area, down an embankment and side swiped a tree.
Korch hit a second tree that was in a ditch, causing the vehicle, a 2005 Ford pickup truck, to overturn onto its roof.
Korch died at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle, Tamalasue Lenhart, 28 of Kutztown was taken to Reading Hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.
Authorities say Lenhart was able to get out of the truck and flag someone down for help.
Police report Korch was under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance at the time of the crash.