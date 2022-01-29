HACKETTSTOWN, NJ - Police in Warren County, New Jersey are on the hunt for a pair of brazen bandits.
They say they robbed a Hackettstown check-cashing business at gunpoint.
The thieves were last seen on surveillance video taking off in an SUV.
It happened shortly before 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning at Anderson Check Cashing on Main Street.
Police say two men forced an employee to open a safe.
One of the thieves zip-tied the employee while the other stole cash.
The employee was able to get free and call police.
The victim was taken to the hospital.
Anyone with information or surveillance video from nearby buildings is asked to call police.