WYOMISSING, Pa - The daily goings on at the Berks Center For Digestive Health in Wyomissing were disrupted by a shooting early Thursday morning.
"I'm 61 years old,” said patient Robert Farkas. “I've seen a lot of things. Nothing like this. A doctor's office?"
One man and his wife arrived for their scheduled appointment - only to be turned away by the terrifying crime.
"The girl was behind the doors, because I tried to get in both doors, and she said there was a shooting behind the building,”
Lisa Farkas said.
Police say Xavier Starks shot his ex-girlfriend Stacy Vereen behind her workplace.
Vereen’s co-worker Travis Ritter tried to help and he was shoot too.
Starks then turned the gun on himself.
Police say Vereen’s conditions is unknown and she was transported to Penn Presbyterian in Philly.
"We know this is a domestic incident,” said Chief John Phillips with Wyomissing Police. “One of the victims was in a relationship with the shooter; the other was just an innocent bystander that was coming to work and trying to help their coworker."
According to an employee at the doctor's office, the suspect had shown up at the business a few weeks ago and police were called.
Police say the staff had received active shooter training earlier in the year.
"I think with the society we have right now, we've had several different businesses come to us and ask for that training, so we try to provide that,” Chief Phillips said.
Staff members were visibly shaken leaving the place - as investigators worked behind the property.
"She was visibly upset,” Robert Farkas said.
She was crying, and I had heard there was a shooting, and she said, yeah, it was in the back of the building,” Lisa Farkas said.
Police are trying to figure out a specific motive behind the shooting.
"This is not common at all,” said Chief Phillips. “I don't even wanna try to guess as to why this occurred. At this point, it's very early.”