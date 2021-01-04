ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Authorities allege a Whitehall Township man donned a phony blue uniform and conducted a traffic stop in Allentown on New Year’s Day.
Allentown police charged Austin Baker, of Main Street, with impersonating a public servant following a bogus traffic stop on the Susquehanna Street bridge. District Judge Rashid Santiago arraigned the 19-year-old Saturday morning. He was released from custody on $5,000 unsecured bail following his arraignment.
Allentown police were dispatched to the area of South Fourth and Susquehanna streets about 9:45 p.m. Friday to investigate a report of someone possibly impersonating a police officer. Authorities were alerted that a man driving a vehicle equipped with blue lights had pulled over another vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.
An officer arrived at the phony traffic stop to find Baker, according to court records. He was allegedly wearing a blue uniform and a black fleece hat with “police” embroidered on it. The officer alleges he was also wearing a police duty belt with a pistol holster, a flashlight, pepper spray and a Taser holster.
Court records do not indicate wither Baker was armed. Police said Baker’s SUV was equipped with a light bar and blue, flashing lights.
A pair of witnesses reported to police that they saw Baker conducting what appeared to be a traffic stop. He told them that he was a police officer and stopped the sedan for reckless driving. Authorities said Baker’s vehicle was blocking a lane on the bridge during the “traffic stop.”
A review of surveillance camera footage reportedly shows Baker activating the flashing blue lights on his SUV and forcing the other vehicle to stop, according to police.
Police charged Baker with impersonating a public servant, false imprisonment, disorderly conduct and obstructing a lane of traffic. His next court date is a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled in February.