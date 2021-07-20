MACUNGIE, Pa. | Mack keeps on truckin’ along.
The U.S. subsidiary of the Volvo Group of Sweden showed increases in order intake and deliveries for the 2021 second quarter, and the first six months of the year. Mack Truck also had its first orders for 7 electric trucks in the quarter, although none have been delivered yet.
However, order intake declined continuously in the second quarter, and this could signal trouble ahead, officials say.
Results worldwide for the Volvo Truck group mirrored Mack’s results, even when taking into account the divestment of Japanese manufacturer UD Trucks.
Mack Truck’s U.S. market share was stable at 7.1% while Volvo Trucks market share through May increased to 9.7% from 9.1%.
In a statement, president and CEO Martin Lunstedt noted that overall, freight markets have continued to be strong and customers’ utilization of trucks high, which were reflected in a strong services business and continued good order intake.
It could have been even better, officials note. Lunstedt said that the company managed to deliver close to 46,000 trucks despite disturbances in the supply chain, which forced the company to temporarily halt truck production for close to a month.
Nevertheless, in the second quarter demand continued to be strong across Volvo Groups key regions due to high transport volumes, high freight rates and improved customer profitability. Utilization of installed truck fleets is at pre-COVID-19 levels, which drives demand for service and spare parts.
Mack showed an order intake of 3,630 units in the second quarter, an increase of 22% compared to the previous year’s quarter but down sequentially from 13,588 units in the first quarter, official reports show.
This could be a sign of difficult days ahead. Order intake for the first six months of 2021 was 17,218 units, an increase of 156% from the pandemic-infected first six months of 2020.
Volvo Group’s worldwide net order intake, which includes Mack’s order intake, grew 119% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 2020.Orders for the first six months of 2021 increased 121% from 64,906 units to 143,422 units.
Deliveries of Mack Trucks increased 140% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 2020, up from 2,302 units to 5,516 units in 2021. Volvo Groups second quarter 2021 deliveries increased by 63% to 45,670 units from 28,033 units in 2020.
For all of Volvo Group’s business units sales increased 24% in the second quarter compared to the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted operating income in the quarter increased 2,834% from 2020, while six months operating income increased 202%. Volvo Group adjusted operating margin was 10.7% in the second quarter compared to 4.5% the previous year and 11.7% compared to 6.3% for the first six months of the year.
Looking to the future, Lunstedt said, “Together with our business partners we are continuing to work hard to increase production levels to meet the high demand from our customers. However, the global supply chain for semiconductors as well as for other components remains unstable and with low visibility. There will be further disruptions and stoppages in both the truck production and other parts of the Group in the second half of the year.”
Mack Truck is one of North America’s largest manufacturers of heavy-duty Class 8 trucks, engines and transmissions. Founded in 1900, Mack Trucks are sold and serviced in more than 45 countries worldwide.
Mack is part of the Volvo Group, headquartered in Goteborg, Sweden, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment, marine and industrial engines.