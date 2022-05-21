RUSCOMBMANOR TWP., Pa - The sound of chainsaws, backhoes and chirping birds replaced the sounds that sent some seeking shelter.
"It was just massive loudness and then it just passed through,” said Dylan Pursell of Ruscombmanor Township.
"I didn't see a funnel or anything but I seen it swoop and then the hail started coming real bad the rain got real heavy you couldn't see anything in front of you. I grabbed my daughter and ran down to the basement,” said one eyewitness.
People in its path emerged from shelter to find scattered, torn trees, homes and cars spackled with green and downed power lines in Ruscombmanor Township , Alsace Township and beyond.
"This was the worst I've ever seen. I thought the house was gonna fall down it was shaking,” said Phillip Moseley of Ruscombmanor Twp.
Many I spoke with say they were at work or school when this storm came through and they came home to find scenes like this.
"It came outta nowhere,” Moseley said.
Those that witnessed it described blinding hail and rain.
"When I looked out the window all you see is just flying and it was just white you couldn't see anything,”
In the mostly rural communities that this storm impacted - they depend heavily on each other to handle it.
"Luckily, I live in a good community, we are trying to help each other out up here,” said an eyewitness.