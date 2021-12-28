Harrisburg, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police investigated hundreds of motor vehicle crashes over the Christmas holiday.
Police report 488 motor vehicle crashes were investigated, which killed six people and injured 90 others, during the Christmas holiday weekend from December 24-26.
Officials say alcohol was a factor in 8% of the crashes, including one fatal crash, and resulted in 181 DUI arrests.
State Troopers also arrested 158 individuals on criminal charges and issued 4,007 traffic citations.
State police report the number of crashes in Pennsylvania was up by 112 in 2021 compared to 2019. The number of people killed increased by 6 in 2021 compared to 2019.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and mitigation efforts that were in place throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania at the time, statistical information was not collected during the 2020 Christmas holiday driving period.
More information on 2021 Christmas holiday enforcement, broken down by troop, is available here.
These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.
With New Year’s Eve celebrations still ahead this week, state police will once again be on the lookout for impaired, aggressive, and distracted drivers.
Remember to plan ahead for a safe ride home before heading out, especially if your holiday plans involve alcohol.