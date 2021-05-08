STROUD TWP., Pa. - An Allentown man is in police custody after a police chase involving State Police from both Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
Pennsylvania State Police, Stroudsburg Station say around 8:00 p.m. Friday, they were alerted to a police chase on Route 46 and Interstation 80 Westbound involving NJSP. The chase lasted for about ten miles.
PSP say NJSP troopers were in pursuit of a silver Dodge Ram pickup with PA registration YNR0885, which appeared unregistered out of Pennsylvania.
The driver was identified as 51-year-old Steven Wilson of Allentown.
New Jersey State Police were attempting to stop Wilson for various traffic violations, including reckless and erratic driving, speeding and unsafe lane changes. New Jersey State Police stopped the pursuit once the driver entered into Pennsylvania at the Delaware Water Gap bridge.
Pennsylvania State Police Troopers with the Stroudsburg Station say they saw the vehicle traveling West on Interstate 80 near mile marker 309 and attempted to stop the vehicle.
PSP say Wilson rammed and continually hit a marked State Police vehicle. A Trooper then fired his Department issued firearm into the driver door of the vehicle. Wilson continued to accelerate the vehicle and fled the area.
Authorities say the pursuit continued to the area of Shafer Schoolhouse Road and Business Route 209 in Stroud Township, Monroe County where troopers were about to stop the vehicle.
Stroud Area Regional Police Department, K9 Bendix was assisted in the apprehension and arrest of Wilson.
Wilson was arrested and taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono for evaluation.
Wilson has been charged with Aggravated assault of Law Enforcement, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Illegal Taunt of a Police Animal, Fleeing and Eluding, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol while DUI suspended and associated traffic offense.