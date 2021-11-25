When a fire tore through an Allentown home around 4 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, Walterine Watts jumped into action.
The 63-year-old woman ran out of her house and then banged on the doors of all her neighbors on the block, making sure they heard her.
"I was ready to get a chair to the door if they didn't answer me," she said.
Christopher Janney and his family live next door. Without Watts, he says his family may not have made it to Thanksgiving dinner.
"Waking up and there was smoke in our apartment," he said. "We came down and the smoke was so bad, the heat, when we came down those stairs. I was scared, trembling, because I have a family and I've never experience that in my life."
Watts and her husband have lived on the block for more than 40 years. She said she is grateful that she could help her neighbors get out safely. But it doesn't make her a hero, she says.
"I'm not a hero its just by God's grace and mercy that we woke up."
While the cause of the fire is still unclear, it does appear everyone made it out of the homes safely.