READING, Pa. — A special partnership in Berks County is going to give one lucky person the chance to meet Reading's own Lonnie Walker IV.
Walker plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, and that lucky person will be able to take a friend to the Sixers-Lakers game when they play at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia next month.
Tickets to the game and other goodies are being raffled off, and all proceeds will help two area organizations, thanks to Walker's generosity.
"In his mind, it's always there," said Daniel Muldrow, the manager of facilities at Safe Berks, which provides a safe haven and support for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
There have been coat and toy drives, and now, there is a new partnership between Safe Berks and the Lonnie Walker IV Foundation.
The two nonprofits have teamed up for the first time to raffle tickets to the Dec. 9 game, a dinner for two at Cheers American Bistro, and an overnight stay at the DoubleTree Hotel on Penn Street in downtown Reading. The lucky winner will also receive a limo ride to and from the hotel, courtesy of Rhoads Limousine.
In addition, there will be meet passes, so the lucky person can say hello to Walker.
"We're excited to be collaborating with the foundation," added Muldrow. "We have a great grand prize. You're helping out both organizations."
Raffle tickets are being sold for $20. So far, 52 have been sold. They can be bought at the Safe Berks location at 255 Chestnut St. in Reading or on its website.
"The more tickets we can sell, the more people we can help," said Mindy McIntosh, the director of development for Safe Berks.
And McIntosh said there is an urgent need.
"Safe Berks is the only organization in Berks County that serves all victims of domestic violence and sexual assault," she explained. "Our services are totally free, 24 hours a day."
Safe Berks serves more than 4,000 people — men, women, and children — each year with counseling, legal services, education and outreach. Some 800 people are housed in the safe house in Reading.
"We have our safe house at capacity more than not," McIntosh said. "We're trying to raise some additional funds so we can make more bedrooms, because we're always at capacity."
The Safe Berks 24-hour hotline number is 844-789-SAFE (7233), or people can text Safe Berks to 20121.
"I think collaborating platforms will bring awareness to what both organizations do and help keep them funded in the future," added Muldrow.
The winner will be chosen live at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1.
McIntosh said she hopes the raffle is the first of many more to come. All proceeds will be split between the two organizations.
The Lonnie Walker IV Foundation, founded by Walker in 2019, said it strives to positively impact individuals and families by investing time and financial resources in communities, including but not limited to, his hometown of Reading.