READING, Pa. | Landlord and tenant relationships can be difficult to navigate, especially in a changing market. The City of Reading has something planned though to help local renters.
The City of Reading’s Human Relations Committee, along with the Berks County Bar Association and Reading-Berks Association of Realtors, have all joined forces to offer a free virtual session open to all.
This session, entitled “The Do’s & Don’ts Regarding Landlord/Tenant Actions", will include information about how to handle different tasking situations, the City stated. Some topics covered will be handling a court appearance, discussing all that is available to landlords regarding financial assistance, the mortgage eviction moratorium, and other like topics.
Panelists will include Realtor Angela Tolosky, Donald F. Smith, Jr., Esquire of MidPenn Legal Services, and Scott G. Hoh, Esquire from the Law Offices of Scott G. Hoh.
All landlords, tenants, investors, and the general public are invited to join this informational session, officials say. They ask, however, that anyone attending register on their website and submit your questions inside the chat box on the day of.
The Landlord /Tenant Do’s & Don’ts Session announced it will be held virtually via Zoom on June 23, beginning at noon.
If anyone has any additional questions please feel free to reach out to the Director of Communications & Professional Development at the Realtor Association, Mayleene DeFreece, via email MayleeneD@RealEstateInBerks.com.