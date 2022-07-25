READING., Pa. – Reading City Council voted 5-1 Monday night to appoint Chris Miller, a realtor with RE/MAX of Reading, to the vacant District 6 council seat.
Councilwoman Melissa Ventura cast the dissenting vote.
District 6 encompasses the Centre Park Historic District.
The seat became vacant because of the unexpected death of council President Jeffrey S. Waltman on June 13.
Council appointed then-Vice President Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz to the position of president.
But because the council president does not represent any specific district, Cepeda-Freytiz had to resign her District 6 council seat to assume the presidency.
Council held interviews of three residents who applied last week, and through a scoring process, selected Miller as the new member of council.
Miller is a board member of the Yocum Institute of the Arts, and previously served as the vice-president of the Historical Society of Berks County, president of the Centre Park Historic District, president of the Rotary Club of Reading, and chairman of the city’s Historical Architectural Review Board.
During his interview last week, Miller said the city is at a unique point in its history.
“Right now, the city is at a pretty amazing place, with the exiting of Act 47" for financially distressed cities, Miller said.
“The fact that we have the potential of the train (return of passenger rail), the fact that for the first time in a long time the population is growing rather than decreasing, and it just seems like this is the time where if the city is really going to move forward into the future that a lot of the decisions will be made in the next couple of years for the future of the city and what direction it goes in.”
Nate Rivera, a former employee of the city, criticized the appointment during public comment.
“I'm concerned; I know there's a scale of voting and points for the position, but I hope you guys saw the same interview that I did,” Rivera said. “I've seen it and it was very clear who was the best choice.
"I hope everybody at this table has the best interest at heart, but the reality is that there were people sitting in this body that already knew who they wanted to sit in that chair.
"And it's OK, but just know that there's an election coming up next year and I commit to helping whoever runs in that district, so we can create the diversity that was intended to be there in the last election.”
Also interviewed for the position were Kelli Roberts and Joseph Nunez.
Councilwoman Donna Reed said she could attest to Miller’s dedication to the city.
“For those who want diversity brought to this board, Chris brings his own diversity to this board, which is something we have not had before,” Reed said, referring to Miller being a member of the LGBTQ community.
“He adds to our great diversity among seven folks sitting here and I'm very proud to support him with his business acumen and his knowledge of the city.”
Also Monday, council appointed a retired engineer Fred Thompson to one of two remaining vacancies on the redevelopment authority.
Thomas was interviewed for the position on July 11 where he explained he is originally from Connecticut where he served as the chairman of the redevelopment enterprise committee.
“Right now, I am enjoying my retirement, but I don’t like the path that Reading is going on,” Thompson said. “I am a firm believer in ‘talk about it or be about it’; I’d much rather be out there with the boots on the ground doing the work and trying to make positive changes.”
Earlier this month, council also appointed former Mayor Thomas M. McMahon and masonry contractor John Miller, Jr. to additional vacancies.
The authority has not been able to function since May when council removed chairman Ernest H. Schlegel, which then led to the resignations of Welllington Santana and Thomas Caltagirone.
The five-member board was then left with only one member, Goslyn Fleming, as Nate Rivera resigned earlier in the year.
In other business, council once again tabled a resolution that would forgive a $1.475 million debt for the Reading Housing Authority.
The authority asked that the loan that was extended to the original owner of River Oak Apartments, Schuylkill Avenue, be forgiven so that the authority -which now owns the apartments - could incur new debt to make needed repairs to the 72 apartment units.
Council members said the matter is scheduled to be discussed at the Aug. 1 committee-of-the-whole meeting.