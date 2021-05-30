READING, Pa. - Reading could be entering a fight to keep the Fightin' Phils in the Baseballtown.
According to state Rep. Mark Rozzi and other sources at the city and state level, Major League Baseball is requiring renovations for the Fightin' Phils to stay in the city-owned facility, FirstEnergy Stadium.
Rozzi says the cost of those upgrades could reach $15 million.
If those renovations are not made, the team could be required to move to another location or stadium that has already met those up-to-date standards.
Rozzi said state representatives in the district are working closely with Mayor Eddie Moran to help secure funding through the Cares Act and other programs.
69 News has reached out to the team for comment and is awaiting a statement.