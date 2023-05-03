WEST READING, Pa.- On Tuesday, the National Transportation Safety Board released preliminary information acknowledging that natural gas fueled the fire and explosion that took place at the R.M. Palmer Company in West Reading that tragic day in March. But the investigation is far from over.
"It comes down to asking the right questions and sometimes you need to do multiple interviews because you will come out of an interview with some information that may generate even more questions," said Jeremy Searfoss, fire marshal for the City of Reading.
Searfoss says investigations like this one involve several different parties bringing different pieces of information to the table. The process involves a lot of data collection.
"This is something that people want to make sure it's right, it's correct, so that potentially the biggest thing that will come out of a travesty like this, or such a tragedy, is the potential to look at something and maybe change it in the future for new construction, or maybe a different application that makes it safer," said Searfoss.
The report said employees recalled the smell of rotten eggs around the time of the blast, and UGI had no sign of gas pressure spiking before the explosion.
It also said 7 people died, 11 others were hurt and more than 100 people were working in the two Palmer buildings at the time of the explosion.