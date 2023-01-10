WEST READING, Pa. -Reading Hospital is hosting mobile mammography screening events throughout Berks County in 2023.
These appointments are available to all women 40 and older, those considered high-risk who are not currently pregnant or breastfeeding, or who have not had a mammogram in the past year.
“The American College of Radiology recommends that all women get their first mammogram at the age of 40 and it is well documented that early detection saves lives," said Dr. Andrew Rettew of Reading Hospital's McGlinn Cancer Institute.
All currently scheduled events can be found here.
Health experts say the mobile mammogram screening only takes about 15 minutes and utilizes the same technology found in hospitals.
Individuals interested in scheduling an appointment should call 484-628-8611.
Preventive screenings are covered under most insurance plans.
The Patient Financial Assistance Program will work to enroll women who are under-insured or uninsured to meet eligibility requirements. Contact Reading Hospital Financial Counselors at 484-628-7400 with questions.
To learn more about hosting an event in Berks County, call 484-628-2208.