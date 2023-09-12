Shooting

READING, Pa. - An afternoon shooting in the City of Reading left one person injured.

It happened just before 5 p.m. in the 1400 block of N. 11th Street.

Reading Police confirm one person was shot in the head and taken to the hospital.

There is no word at this time on suspects or motive.

The investigation is ongoing.

