HARRISBURG, Pa., - Today, State Representative Mark Rozzi, D-Berks, announced state grant funding that will assist local police departments in ensuring they keep the communities they serve safe.
The grants were approved Wednesday by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency as part of a new Local Law Enforcement Support Grant Program.
“This funding will put greater crimefighting and community support tools directly where our law enforcement officials tell us it is needed most,” Rozzi said.
Local law enforcement grants awarded include:
- $153,250 to Central Berks Regional Police Department to upgrade its current record management system.
- $427,462 to Muhlenberg Township for in-car camera systems, license plate readers and body-worn cameras.
- $2 million to Reading City for portable tablet computers for patrol, investigations and services division personnel as well as recruitment funding, pole cameras and training.
- $153,988 to West Reading Borough for NIBRS-compliant records management system software.