BERWICK, Pa. -- Saturday night brought another tragic development related to a house fire in Nescopeck, Luzerne County that killed ten people last week.
Numerous people were reportedly struck by a vehicle at a fundraiser for the fire victims' families held in neighboring Columbia County.
It happened Saturday night outside the Intoxicology Department in Berwick, according to multiple reports.
Police tape sealed off the area.
A statement from Geisinger Hospital said that as of 8:30 p.m. Saturday, 13 people are in the hospital's care and were being triaged.
Police have yet to confirm any information.
A post on social media by the Fearnots Fire Company said someone drove through a large crowd. The post said multiple people were severely injured and multiple medical helicopters responded.
A statement from the Intoxicology Department said: "Today was an absolute tragedy. We will be closed until further notice. Please respect our privacy while we grieve and try to process the events that occurred. Thank you."
The Berwick mayor posted on Facebook that his prayers go out to all involved.
Tonight's fundraiser followed last Friday's deadly fire that killed three children and seven adults. Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.
