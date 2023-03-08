READING, Pa. - Faded, scraped plaster. Exposed, decades-old electrical wiring. Ornate but aged ceilings.

All are signs of an ongoing restoration project that started in the spring of 2021 at the old Trexler Mansion and former Elks lodge at Fifth and Franklin in downtown Reading.

"Since that time we've got about 70 percent of the interior clean out done,” Alan Shuman, with Shuman Development Group, said.

The spaces inside are now more open giving insight into what was, and what's to come.

"So we've got a real clear idea of the extent of restoration work that needs to be done there,” Shuman said.

During the process, crews uncovered some unexpected damage in the ceiling of the main ballroom and are asking for $600,000 to restore it. Half from the city and half from the county.

“And that's where we found out that a lot of these big cross beams here sustained damage and now we need to fix that,” said Shuman.

As you make your way under the scaffolding along the outside of the property you see remnants of what the mansion looked like back in the day.

“This was one of the premiere event spaces for Berks County. Now that time you had to be a member of the lodge,” Shuman said. “It's gonna be available to the whole public now."

It's a daunting task not without its financial and structural challenges, but Shuman says he remains focused on getting the property back to its former glory, and ready for the future.

“To completely do this building, so it's ready for the next hundred years and for future generations,” Shuman said.