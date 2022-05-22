There was live music and people dressed in steampunk clothing and gear that looked like something out of a movie set.
Rock N' Roll Steampunk Fair comes to Warren County
WASHINGTON, NJ - People in Warren County, New Jersey were letting of "steam" in this Saturday's hot weather.
The second annual Rock N' Roll and Steampunk Fair took to the streets of downtown Washington Borough.
69 News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Right Now
79°
- Humidity: 61%
- Cloud Coverage: 68%
- Wind: 9 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:39:24 AM
- Sunset: 08:18:09 PM
Today
Hazy, hot, and humid with a scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Tonight
A shower or thunderstorm early; otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy, turning cooler and less humid.
Tomorrow
Partly sunny, breezy. Cooler and less humid.
- Juvenile injured in Chester County fire
- Memorial softball tournament honors the legacy of Allentown policeman
- One dead in Route 183 crash
- Man found dead in Brodhead Creek, Monroe County
- Teen missing in Schuylkill County
- Reading man charged with murder of missing cab driver after human remains found
- Flemington announces summer event calendar
- Summer 'mocktails' with mixologist Rob Floyd
- Berks County's "Mrs. Space Cadet" is a social media running star
- Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region
Trending Headlines
-
Powerful storms sweep through parts of Berks Co.
-
Crash, downed wires close roads near Palmerton
-
Parkland High names former Whitehall head as new principal
-
Sinkhole opens near Warren Co. home
-
Shenandoah man arrested on child pornography charges
-
10-15 motorcycles involved in wreck on Route 22 in Hanover Twp.
-
Helicopter brought in to battle blaze in upper Bucks County
-
TSA at LVIA prepared for increased summer travel volume
Recommended for you
Get Breaking News, Headlines and Weather delivered directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.