SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Police in Lehigh County are on the hunt for a thief who swiped dozens of pieces of jewelry from a store.
Salisbury Township Police are looking for a man they say stole 27 pieces of jewelry worth nearly $4,000 from the Weil Antique Center on Oct. 4.
Police say he broke into a locked jewelry case, then took off in a dark-colored Mercedes.
Anyone having information on the incident is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.