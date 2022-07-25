It’s Christmas in July.
Or at least Santander Performing Arts Center is thinking about Christmas.
On Monday, it announced two Christmas-themed shows are booked for December.
Cirque Dreamz Holidaze will perform at 7 p.m. Dec. 8. And Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis will return to the performing arts center at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday at santander-arena.com for a venue presale. Use the code READING for the Cirque Dreamz show and the code JOLLY for the Mannhein Steamroller show.
They go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.
Davis founded Mannheim Steamroller 48 years ago, and it released its first holiday album, “Christmas,” in 1984. It hit No0. 2 on Billboard’s Holiday Albums chart and sold six times platinum.
The group has released 25 Christmas albums since, selling a collective 20 million copies.
Grammy Award winner Davis has created a new show that features Mannheim Steamroller’s Christmas classics in the group’s distinctive sound, with dazzling multimedia effects.
Cirque Dreamz Holidaze brings a cast of holiday storybook characters to life in an ensemble of aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, fun-loving skippers, acrobatics and more.
The family friendly show features a world-renowned cast of performers accompanied by an original music score including new twists on seasonal favorites such as “Deck the Halls,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”
Singers, dancers, penguins, toy soldiers and reindeer invoke the dreams behind a child’s eye on the most magical of nights, amidst a backdrop of new sets, scenery and storylines.