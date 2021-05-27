HARRISBURG Pa. | Schuylkill County organizations received over $980,000 in grants to fight blight, according to Senator David G. Argall's press release on Thursday.
“Blight affects us all – it lowers our property values, it strains the real estate market, it hurts our schools, it breeds crime, and poses a serious threat to our safety and well-being,” said Argall, in a county press release. “This issue continues to be a top issue in many of our older communities.”
“This is a step in the right direction for our area,” noted Rep. Jerry Knowles. “These structures have been vacant, unused, a safety hazard and have become an eye sore to the community. We owe it to our constituents to make our region beautiful and safe.”
Representatives Tim Twardzik and Joe Kerwin also commented on the generous grant, noting how the improvements it will bring to local communities will benefit everyone, and contribute to making neighborhoods nicer.
According to city officials, the city of Pottsville received $300,000 to remediate 17 properties; The Borough of Tamaqua received $100,000 to remediate 7 properties; Mahanoy City Borough received $300,000 to remediate 7 properties; and The Schuylkill County Land Bank received $280,000 to remediate 10 properties in Ashland, Delano Township, Frackville, Girardville, Minersville, and Shenandoah.
This funding was provided by the Commonwealth Financing Authority, which is an independent agency of the Department of Community and Economic Development, officials stated.