WEST READING, Pa. - The fatal explosion could be heard for miles.

It happened at the R.M. Palmer Company, a chocolate factory in West Reading, Friday night.

Shortly after, it went up in flames, and left two people dead in the rubble.

"This is not what you want to deal with as a community, unfortunately," said Philip Wert, vice president of West Reading Borough Council.

During the overnight search and rescue, crews say they found one person still alive and pulled them out of the debris to safety.

"The discovery of the overnight recovery efforts provides hope that more survivors may be found," said Chief Wayne Holben, West Reading Police.

Over 24-hours later the search continues for five remaining people on South Second Avenue.

Crews are being as attentive and careful as they can.

"They are utilizing K-9s and imaging equipment to help with the search and recovery," said Wert.

Officials told 69 News they pulled the blueprints of the R.M. Palmer building, to accurately understand the layout of the factory, and to make sure they're doing everything they can to save more victims.

"We're going to take this as seriously as we can, look at every detail possible, to figure out how this happened and make sure it doesn't occur again," said Mayor Samantha Kaag.