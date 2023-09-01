POCOPSON TWP., Pa. - Authorities are asking for help as they continue the hunt for a convicted killer who escaped from the Chester County Prison near West Chester.
The message from officials Friday regarding this fugitive on the run is don't be afraid, be vigilant.
"Unfortunately, at this time, he has not been located but we are using every available resource and asset to track him," said Chester County District Attorney Deborah Ryan.
The search continues for 34-year-old Brazilian man Danelo Cavalcante who authorities say escaped from Chester County Prison Thursday. Investigators believe he's still in the area.
"Be vigilant about checking your property. Check your neighbor's property. It's Labor Day weekend coming up. People are going to be going out of town," cautioned Robert Clark with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
Police say they've received dozens of tips and have no reason to believe he has left the area, although they do have an idea where his ultimate destination may be.
"When he murdered Debra Brandow in 2021, he headed toward Brazil. We have evidence to suggest he was captured in Virginia," said DA Ryan.
Police say Cavalcante has a warrant on murder charges in his home country, too.
Officials have not provided further details of how he was able to escape this week.
"At the time, he was waiting to be transported. There was no evidence to suggest he was a flight risk," DA Ryan said.
Police are using helicopters, drones and search dogs and are hoping the public can help as well.
"Lock your doors. Keep your eyes on your kids. Keep your eyes on your neighbors and your friends," added DA Ryan.
The district attorney also has a message for Cavalcante:
"I would want to say to him we are going to find you. We are going to prosecute you. And we are going to keep you behind bars for the rest of your life."
Police say if you see Cavalcante, don't approach him. Call 911 immediately.