GREENWICH TWP., N.J. – ShopRite of Greenwich is voluntarily recalling store-made ground meat produced and sold at its store Saturday due to the possibility that the meat may contain small metal fragments.
The store located at 1207 Route 22 in Warren County issued a news release Sunday saying the recalled products include all store-made packages of ground beef, Angus ground beef, meatloaf mix and ground pork with a sell-by date of July 2.
The recall does not impact any other products sold at the ShopRite of Greenwich, the news release said, and no injuries related to the recall have been reported.
The incident is isolated and affects only the ShopRite of Greenwich. Pre-packaged ground meat products and ground beef sold in other ShopRite stores in the area are not affected by the recall.
"We are advising customers who purchased any of the recalled items at the store to return them for an immediate refund or replacement," said ShopRite Spokesperson Karen Meleta.
"ShopRite is also reaching out to Price Plus® club card customers who purchased the products to alert them to the recall and to provide a refund that will be issued to their Price Plus cards," Meleta added.
ShopRite is asking customers to check the labels of any ground beef products they may have purchased from the Greenwich store and still have at home.
Customer with questions or concerns can call 1-800-ShopRite, or 800-746-7748.
ShopRite operates under Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, New Jersey, and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States.