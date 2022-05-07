LOPATCONG, NJ- It was early Wednesday morning when Edgar Rubin was getting ready to go to work when he noticed something was not right at his Wordsworth Lane home in Lopatcong Township.
"I look over and then I have this huge sinkhole," said Rubin.
A sinkhole that appeared to go down as far you could see.
"I look down and I couldn't see, so I thought it was like 20,30 feet," said Rubin.
He said the police told him it was 40 feet deep and Rubin tells us the Township told him there's nothing it can do since it is on his property. Rubin said insurance told him they could not help.
"I don't even know what to do from here because we're on our own," said Rubin.
Rubin tells us his daughter was filling up water guns at a faucet where the sinkhole is just hours before it caved in.
"I thought 'Oh my God' what if she fell through," said Rubin.
Sinkholes have been a common occurrence in this part of the township over the years.
Back in 2015, one swallowed up this entire plow truck before he moved in. Then in 2018, two more sinkholes opened up in the same neighborhood.
Rubin tells us others have been reported at homes nearby.
"So, we're just trying to get the word out, I guess. If it's happened to other people, speak up," said Rubin.
He is worried about what else could happen to his home of four years, where he is living with his wife, four children and pets. He said staying somewhere else is not an option.
"In reality, where am I going to go? Our family lives about an hour away, we're on our own here, so where do we go? I don't have hotel money, you know we still got to live our lives," said Rubin.
We have reached out to the Township regarding the sinkholes in the area, but have not heard back.