Today

Partly sunny, warm, and humid with a few afternoon or evening showers and thunderstorms, but only scattered activity and a good chunk of the day is dry.

Tonight

A shower or thunderstorm, mainly early; otherwise, mostly cloudy for a while and muggy. Some late clearing is expected.

Tomorrow

Partly to mostly sunny. Turning less humid. There might be a very isolated shower, certainly in the morning, however the large majority of the area should stay dry.