CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Starting Monday, if you're in the Southern Lehigh School District, you won't be required to wear a mask.
The school shared their new policy on the district website:
Effective Monday, January 24:
- Masking is optional and no longer required. The district will provide masks when available.
- Masking is required on all transportation, including driver's education vehicles.
- Masking is required for St. Luke's athletic training.
- Masking is required when accessing school-based services through LVHN.
Southern Lehigh's decision comes as many schools in the area continue with mask mandates.
Christof Ambrosch is a parent within the district, and he says this compromise was a smart move by the board.
"I am extremely thankful to the board for the vote that they did. It comes down to individual choice," said Ambrosch.
Ambrosch says he goes to most board meetings and was able to hear the perspectives of other parents surrounding masking.
"There are a lot of parents that will still send their children to school in a mask but they believe everyone should have the choice, " said Ambrosch.
Others argue Southern Lehigh's decision is wrong.
"While every parent wants to choose what's best for their child, in this situation one parent's choice is impacting or can negatively impact another child. We're not all acting in isolation," said Board Member, Dr. Priya Sareen.
More on this topic is expected to be discussed at their next board meeting on Monday, January 24 at 7:30 p.m. in the high school cafeteria.