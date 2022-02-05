HARRISBURG, Pa. - State lawmakers are reacting to the approval of a new map of Pennsylvania's legislative districts.
Supporters say the new map reverses decades of gerrymandering. Opponents say it does the opposite.
The new map is approved for the next decade.
After a year of meetings and hearings, the Legislative Reapportionment Commission voted 4-1 during a meeting in the Capitol. The new maps are supposed to account for demographic shifts identified in the 2020 census. Those include the state's fast-growing Latino population and its shrinking white population.
Lawmakers, like Democratic State Representative Mike Schlossberg, think this map was a smart move and that it reverses decades of gerrymandering.
"For too long, using a process that was not transparent or fair, redistricting has been used as a tool to carve up communities and stack the deck for one political party or the other. The maps approved by the Legislative Reapportionment Commission this year, however, reflect transparency in the process and fairness in outcome," said Schlossberg.
Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff cast the reapportionment commission's sole no vote against the final state map.
The Republican argues that this map will dilute minority votes at the expense of saving Democrat incumbents.
He said in a statement:
"I cannot think of any worse use of this commission's power than to put forward and then advance a plan that significantly hurts the likelihood of minority representation in the General Assembly, especially since last year's decennial census data showed the largest population growth over the past 10 years was in the Latino community."
Democratic State Senator Lisa Boscola also disagrees with the new map.
She said in this redistricting design, the 18th district is butchered.
"Disgraceful! These Senate maps are nothing more than a schizophrenically, Harrisburg drawn back-room assault on the Lehigh Valley. It should really come as no surprise to any of us because for more than 3 decades Lehigh Valley communities, especially Northampton County voters, have been disrespected as the political playground for faceless powerbrokers from Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Harrisburg."
Legal challenges following this map approval are likely.