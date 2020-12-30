PALMER TWP., Pa. | A Slate Belt woman told authorities that she tried to outrun police at more than 100 mph because she only had her learner’s permit.
Police charged Ashley D. Courtright, of Fairview Avenue in Wind Gap, with child endangerment and fleeing and eluding after allegedly leading a state trooper on a high-speed chase with a 2-year-old in the backseat. District Judge Richard Yetter arraigned the 30-year-old Monday night, setting bail at $10,000.
About 7 p.m. Monday, a Pennsylvania State Police trooper driving south on Route 33 spotted a driver who was allegedly speeding and cutting off other vehicles without using a turn signal, according to the criminal complaint. As the driver took the eastbound exit to Route 22, the trooper followed.
When police tried to stop the car, the driver – later identified as Courtright – sped east on Route 22, hitting about 117 mph in a 55-mph zone. She eventually lost control of the car and struck a concrete median, blowing out the front driver’s side tire.
The car finally came to a stop near the South 25th Street exit in Palmer Township, and state police took Courtright into custody. Police said there were two passengers in the backseat, including a 2-year-old. It’s not clear from court records the relationship between Courtright and her passengers.
She allegedly told police that she tried to run because she only had a learner’s permit.
Police charged Courtright with felony counts fleeing and eluding and child endangerment. She also faces a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment and summary counts of speeding, driving without a license and failing to use turn signals.
The judge approved a 10 percent cash option, and Courtright was released from custody on Tuesday after someone posted $1,000 cash bail on her behalf. Her next court date is a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 26.