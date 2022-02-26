WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. -- It was the 40th annual play-a-thon at the Lehigh Valley Mall today.
Around 200 young musicians came out on Saturday to showcase their skills… and pledge money for the Lehigh Valley Music Teachers Association.
“We have pledges anywhere from $25-500 per student. The funds that are raised today support scholarships to music camps and college scholarships for any HS seniors that will be majoring in music," said Kristine Fosbenner, President of Lehigh Valley Music Teachers Association
The Lehigh Valley’s chapter is made up of local music teachers with independent studios and plenty of talented students that are ready to play.
“It's really exciting. It's really cool to be able to play. We do concerts and stuff but to be able to play for anyone in the mall, it's really cool," said Julia McDonnell, who's been a musician for 10 years.
Each teacher signed up for a time slot for the play-a-thon, giving students a chance to perform for shoppers.
“It's a new experience. You can play it in such a way where its magical. It’s just nice," said Thomas McDonnell who's been a musician for 8 years.
Each piano used this weekend was graciously donated by Jacobs Music.
“When I was a student the last thing, I wanted to do was play at the mall but the kids love it they are so excited to be here," said Fosbenner.
The Lehigh Valley Music Teachers Association says this is their one fundraiser a year. So, every dollar earned makes a big difference in the lives of those young musicians.