MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. - An elementary school in the Fleetwood Area School District partnered with Berks Nature to create a wildlife habitat and outdoor classroom.
"We believe that nature is essential to our quality of life," said Sarah Chudnovsky, a Berks Nature land protection specialist.
The students at Andrew Maier Elementary School in Maidencreek Township are getting a better understanding of hands-on learning with the new addition.
Since last October, the school has been working with Berks Nature and other groups, community members, and parents to plan how to turn the outdoor space into a nature friendly campus that would enhance the students' learning.
"[It] started with walking around the campus," said Connie Cammarano, a school counselor at Andrew Maier, "figuring out what can we add, what can we do and then it just kind of built from there."
Volunteers added an access point to a local stream, planted many new trees and, as part of an Eagle Scout project, a local scout got an entire area that used to be grass ready for planting to become a garden, where the students can participate and observe.
"When they're learning about pollinators and butterflies, instead of just reading it in a book or watching a video, they can come out and see it for themselves and get some hands-on learning," said Cammarano.
Grant money and donations made the transformation possible, and the school said it's well worth it.
"Especially with COVID and people wanting to be outside and needing to be outside for safety," said Chudnovsky, "it's just become even more important."