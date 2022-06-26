High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 Sunday with more noticeable humidity and partly to mostly sunny skies. Our next and only chance of wet weather comes in the form of a few showers or thunderstorms late Sunday night into Monday ahead of a cold front. That front will sweep any rain chances and any humidity that builds later in the weekend out to sea by later Monday, setting up plenty of comfy sunshine through the middle of next week, with some refreshing mid to upper 70s for a few days early next week. For now, there's still no long-lived bouts of hot and humid weather in our forecast, and the 90-degree highs will remain pretty scarce through the start of July.
SUNDAY
Expect more of the same on Sunday with a good amount of sunshine and very warm temperatures, but not excessively hot or oppressively humid. High temperatures will top out in the upper 80s once again, with some spots flirting with 90 degrees. Any shower or thunderstorm chances should hold off until after midnight Sunday, with that chance for a little rain continuing through Monday morning.
MONDAY
A cold front should pass through Monday with our best chance of showers and thunderstorms but even then just scattered activity, followed by yet another shot of comfy air for early summer. While Monday will still be a little humid before our cold front slides through, it won't be as warm as the weekend was thanks to more clouds. Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s, with humidity levels dropping later in the day behind our front.
TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
Expect some sun-tastic early summer weather to wrap up the month of June from Tuesday through Thursday. Comfort will be king to start this stretch, with refreshingly low humidity and plenty of sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will warm a little each day, with mid to upper 70s on Tuesday, low 80s on Wednesday, and then mid 80s with a touch more humidity come Thursday. All the while, it's mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant with no rain in the forecast. Enjoy!
FRIDAY INTO THE WEEKEND
After a pleasant stretch of weather, more classic summery temperatures and humidity will return by Friday. Afternoon high temperatures will grow back to near 90 with more noticeable humidity. A few more clouds will build in but it should be a mostly dry close to the week. A more classic summery pattern of a few pop-up showers and storms will return to the forecast by the weekend with slightly cooler temperatures, mainly in the middle and lower 80s.
