The Two Rivers Quakertown Taproom, located at the Trolley Barn Public Market, 116 East Broad Street, Quakertown, Pa., joined the WFMZ Morning crew on this edition of Sunrise Chef.
Two Rivers Quakertown Taproom has two locations, the one in Quakertown and another in Easton, at 542 Northampton St., Easton, Pa.
On this morning's Sunrise Chef, the taproom's chef and general manager, Jeremy Bialker and the taproom manager, Sara Vitale took control of the kitchen.
Owners Troy and Kathy Reynard, plus Brad and Judy Nelson opened the taproom back in November of 2021, opening their kitchen on February 18, 2022. They have an award-winning brewer on deck for the best brews around, Ben Gangaware.
Watch now as the chefs of Two Rivers Quakertown Taproom create their signature Peanut Butter Bacon Cheddar Burger, their Ragin’ Cajun Burger, the incredible Rath’s Deli Buffalo Chicken Burger, and finally the signature Duck Fat Frites.
The Two Rivers Quakertown Taproom is open on Thursdays from 3-10 pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 12-10 pm, and on Sundays from 12-6 pm. To contact them, you can call 267-405-9427.