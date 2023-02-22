SHENANDOAH, Pa. - Police in Shenandoah have arrested a man accused of setting multiple forest fires in the area.

Authorities say 43-year-old John Banaszewski was arrested Tuesday night after he was spotted near the intersection of Lloyd and Main Streets in the borough. Shenandoah Police say he was taken into custody without incident.

Banaszewski had multiple outstanding warrants issued by Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Investigators believe he's responsible for setting at least six fires in the Shenandoah area in the spring of 2022.

Charged with multiple counts of arson, risking a catastrophe and related offenses, authorities say Banaszewski is in Schuylkill County Prison on $50,000 bail.