EXETER TWP., Pa. - A Philadelphia man is in custody after being charged in a November shooting that wounded an 11-year-old girl.
U.S. Marshals arrested Charmos Smith Thursday in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia. Back on November 26th, Police say Smith was showing off his gun in the clubhouse of the Laurel Springs development in Exeter Township when it discharged.
The bullet traveled through a wall and struck the female victim in the back. She was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in critical condition.
Smith has been charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and firearms offenses. He's currently in Berks County Jail unable to post $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 4th, 2023.