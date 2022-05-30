FLEMINGTON, NJ - A teen-ager was flown to the hospital after a one-vehicle incident involving a pedestrian at a borough intersection, authorities said.
The 15-year-old male was taken to Morristown Hospital for treatment after the 2:23 a.m. incident at Reaville Road and Route 202, according to the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office.
No information was immediately available on the teen's injuries or condition.
The Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Forensic Analysis Collision Team and Flemington Borough Police Department are investigating the crash, authorities said.
They said the investigation is continuing, and more information will be released when available.