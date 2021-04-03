TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy and not as cold; a brief shower or flurry possible late. Low: 36
SUNDAY: Milder with clouds giving way to a mostly sunny afternoon. High: 61
SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low: 40
BIG PICTURE
Our holiday weekend certainly started on a cold note as Saturday morning’s lows dipped well down into the 20s courtesy of clear skies last night, much lighter winds, and an unseasonably chilly air mass in place for the last couple days. Fortunately the day featured hardly any clouds in sight with much lighter winds and afternoon highs climbing back into the low 50s. Yes, this is still a little below normal for this time of the year, but it was a good 10 degrees or so warmer compared to Friday. As we go through the remainder of the holiday weekend, our warming trend will continue, with 60-degree high temperatures more common for Easter Sunday. The forecast looks to remain mostly dry as well, likely right through the first half of next week, with consistent highs in the low 60s from Sunday through Tuesday and just a slight chance for a sprinkle or flurry late tonight, and perhaps a shower late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Highs are actually expected to warm up a little more Wednesday into Thursday with mid 60s expected.
FORECAST DETAILS
TONIGHT
A weak upper level disturbance will approach to our north tonight increasing the clouds. A stray sprinkle or flurry from this disturbance is also not out of the question overnight, especially in the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey, but the large majority of the area should remain dry. Overnight lows won’t be as cold as the last couple nights thanks to the increasing clouds. The numbers should only dip down into the mid to upper 30s.
EASTER SUNDAY
Pending the passage of that weak disturbance overnight tonight, some early morning clouds on Easter Sunday should give way to ample sunshine by the afternoon, and warmer temperatures will likely result. Expect highs back into the low 60s, making for a nice holiday overall!
MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine both Monday and Tuesday, which look mostly dry at this point and still fairly mild for this time of year with highs in the low 60s. A shower or two is possible late Tuesday into early Wednesday as a warm front to our west slowly creeps closer to the area. Other than that early shower chance Wednesday, expect a cloudy start to the day courtesy of the warm front to our west. During the afternoon, those clouds should break for a little sunshine. Highs are expected to reach mild levels in the mid 60s.
THURSDAY
The weak front to our west from late Tuesday into Wednesday looks like it will fall apart at this point for Thursday allowing a brief bubble of high pressure to return. This should in turn lead to a dry day with intervals of clouds and sun. Highs should also remain quite mild like Wednesday reaching the mid and even a few upper 60s.