READINGTON TWP., NJ -- If you’re in Readington Township, New Jersey, this weekend, that means food, fun and fireworks – along with the main event, hot air balloons.
It’s the 39th annual Festival of the Balloons.
About 1,500 people will be up in balloons through the weekend. On Friday, about 100 balloons were getting ready to fly off.
“Today is not perfect, but for a few more days it’s a gorgeous event,” one vendor said Friday.
“I wanted to see the hot air balloon and I wanted my little one to see it,” a visitor said.
“We’ve grown in the last 39 years to be the largest summertime balloon festival in North America,” festival Producer Howard Freeman said.
But it’s more than just balloons.
“So we have balloons, tunes and booze,” Freeman said.
With food, games and rides for kids.
“We weren’t expecting to see this much of a carnival vibe, like a festival,” the visitor said. “We thought we’d just come see the balloons, maybe some shows. But this was a pleasant surprise.”
And one more surprising event: Many watched a human cannonball go up – and come back down.
The best times for balloons is said to be one hour after sunrise to go up and an hour before sunset to come down.