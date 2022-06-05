CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - Two people were seriously injured and a third also hurt Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash in the village of Gilbert.
The crash happened about 8 p.m. along Gilbert Road, just feet north of Long Mountain Road.
Two of the victims, believed to be riders on a motorcycle, were flown by two MedEvac helicopters to Lehigh Valley Hospital trauma center near Allentown.
The driver of a second vehicle, a truck, also was injured.
State police are investigating. Area fire police maintained traffic control at the scene.