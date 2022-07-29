READING, Pa. - The City Park Bandshell concert scheduled for Friday night by David Cedeno and His Orchestra has been canceled because of inclement weather, Berks Arts announced.
“We have made the difficult decision to cancel tonight's concert with David Cedeno and His Orchestra at the City Park Bandshell,” the group said. “We are optimistic that David and friends will join us again in the near future, as we were all looking forward to a wonderful night of great music.”
Candeno and his 12-piece big band, from New York City and New Jersey, performs a mix of SRalsa, Latin Jazz, Merengue and more.
The concert was the final offering for this year’s City Park Bandshell series.