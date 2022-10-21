The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has officially sent a subpoena to former President Donald Trump.
In a letter accompanying the subpoena, the committee said Trump personally oversaw an effort to overturn his 2020 election defeat.
Earlier this month, the select committee all voted in favor of the subpoena, at the time saying they want the former president to answer questions under oath.
"We are obligated to seek answers directly from the man who set this all in motion," said House Select Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming.
"If he wants to clear the record, he will have an opportunity to do it," said House Select Committee Chair Bennie Thompson, D-Mississippi.
The committee, though, wants more than just testimony. In the subpoena, the committee specifically demands Trump turn over any communications sent or received from November 3, 2020, to January 20, 2021.
Under the subpoena, Trump has until Nov. 4 to turn over documents and to testify on or around Nov. 14.
It is still unclear how the former president and his legal team will respond.
Meanwhile, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison and a $6,500 fine Friday, after defying a subpoena he received from the Jan. 6 committee.