ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Airport travel professionals in the Lehigh Valley say they are prepared for large crowds but need passengers to do their part.
Lehigh Valley International Airport representatives report the Spring travel crowds are back.
ABE and TSA say passengers need to get to the airport well before their scheduled flight to help with crowding at the limited number of security checkpoint lanes.
“Just like there are rush hours on a highway, there are rush hours in an airport and between 5 and 8 a.m. is the peak travel period here at Lehigh Valley International,” said Karen Keys-Turner TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “Early morning is when this airport is the busiest. It’s when we see in the neighborhood of 500 passengers per hour, which exceeds the capacity of our two-lane checkpoint.”
Keys-Turner says the airport will undergo a modernization project and construction of a new ground-level checkpoint. The checkpoint will include up to four lanes of TSA screening.
“These additional lanes will improve the efficiency of the checkpoint experience and when completed this upcoming winter, we will have new state-of-the art technologies incorporated into the checkpoint security operations,” Keys-Turner said.
Airport officials say face masks are required throughout all domestic transportation modes through April 18, including inside airports.
Officials say planning and packing properly is key to a smooth security checkpoint experience.
“Travelers actually play a role in checkpoint efficiency,” explained Don Weston, TSA’s Deputy Federal Security Director. “We ask travelers do to their part by ensuring that they do not have any prohibited items with them at the checkpoint, and instead pack some extra patience. Our officers are seeing a lot of prohibited items at checkpoints, which results in more bag checks that slow checkpoint lines.”
The most common prohibited items that travelers bring to checkpoints are liquids, gels and aerosols that are larger than the allowable limit of 3.4 ounces.
TSA officers say they are also seeing travelers arrive at the checkpoint with bottles of water, juice, energy drinks, coffee and soda. The officers will give passengers the choice to exit the security checkpoint to drink their beverages in the terminal or allow TSA to dispose of it.
TSA is permitting travelers to bring up to one 12-ounce container of liquid hand sanitizer per passenger in carry-on bags until further notice.
To find out if an item is permitted in a carry-on bag, click here.