Today

Clouds, a little sunshine, and a few sprinkles or flurries but most of the day is dry. Still chilly for late March.

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy and not as cold.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy, windy, and much warmer with some showers; thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds late in the day. Wind gusts to 40mph, higher in any t-storms.